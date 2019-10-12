Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $3.50 to $12.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.63% and a negative return on equity of 270.78%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

