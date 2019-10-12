Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

CAH traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 68,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,228. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $58.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

