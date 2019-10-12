Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Clifford Sosin Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,415,200.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Clifford Sosin acquired 73,578 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,559,042.84.

Shares of CDLX opened at $36.98 on Friday. Cardlytics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 166.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

