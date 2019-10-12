Cardstack (CARD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $44,155.00

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Cardstack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitForex, Bibox and Coinsuper. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $834,758.00 and $44,155.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardstack has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00040886 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.85 or 0.06019337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00041952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016658 BTC.

About Cardstack

CARD is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,369,306,891 tokens. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinEx, Coinsuper, BitForex, Bibox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

