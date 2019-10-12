Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,774.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,510,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,546 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,364 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,211,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,630 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,077. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $210.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $470.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

