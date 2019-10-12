Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $106,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,145 shares during the period. Peak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $140.44 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.90 and a 1-year high of $148.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.43.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

