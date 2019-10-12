Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $149,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 354.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $261,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon David A. De purchased 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.70. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

