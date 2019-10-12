Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 52.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 102.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 17.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,798,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,184,000 after acquiring an additional 706,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $194,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $42.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $230.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

