Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in The 3D Printing ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in The 3D Printing ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

PRNT opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The 3D Printing ETF has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $27.13.

