Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 600.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 66.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 262.0% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $282.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.77 and a 200-day moving average of $333.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 105.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,674.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.