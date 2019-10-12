Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $121.18 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at $902,401.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $446,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

