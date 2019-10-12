Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 9,657 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,657 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,351,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,187,000 after buying an additional 15,040,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,709,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,897,000 after buying an additional 5,683,042 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 33,107,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,918,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,464,000 after buying an additional 1,166,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,726,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,197,000 after buying an additional 396,979 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.07.

NLY opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

