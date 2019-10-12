Cashaa 1-Day Volume Tops $2,554.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, IDEX and TOPBTC. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. Cashaa has a market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $2,554.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00207227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.01029081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00031550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00087466 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

