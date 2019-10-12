Castle Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Castle has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $26,399.00 and $9.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00865444 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000142 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001056 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 15,344,801 coins and its circulating supply is 14,989,696 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

