Castleton Technology (LON:CTP) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Castleton Technology PLC (LON:CTP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after FinnCap lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 140 to GBX 130. FinnCap currently has a corporate rating on the stock. Castleton Technology traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71), with a volume of 3494560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 million and a PE ratio of 11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 101.59.

About Castleton Technology (LON:CTP)

Castleton Technology plc, an investment holding company, provides software and managed services to the public and not-for-profit sectors in the United Kingdom and Australia. It operates through Managed Services and Software Solutions segments. The Managed Services segment offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and support for businesses.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Castleton Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castleton Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.