Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Lowered to $117.00 at UBS Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.66.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 90.0% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 53.6% during the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 36.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 179,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.