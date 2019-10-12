Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report $156.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $152.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $622.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $619.30 million to $625.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $638.87 million, with estimates ranging from $636.30 million to $640.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.13 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

CATY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,400 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $123,114.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,990.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 3,745 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $129,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at $114,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 36.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 53.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 63,312 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 48,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.