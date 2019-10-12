Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,900 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the August 30th total of 273,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Cavco Industries stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.10. 47,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,163. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.69 and its 200 day moving average is $157.24. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $243.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.44. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $264.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Cavco Industries’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 126.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth $696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth $9,882,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

