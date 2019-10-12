CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Up 141.4% in September

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 141.4% from the August 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,035 shares of company stock valued at $50,951. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1,262.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 237.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBFV stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $142.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

