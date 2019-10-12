C&C Group (LON:CCR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of C&C Group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 369 ($4.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,576.92. C&C Group has a one year low of GBX 256 ($3.35) and a one year high of GBX 443.27 ($5.79).

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

