CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the August 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

In other news, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $55,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,985.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $151,086.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,673 shares of company stock worth $14,744,616 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,538,000 after buying an additional 42,335 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.41. 711,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,364. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.04. CDW has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

