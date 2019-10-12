CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 166.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 478.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.42. 80,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,084. CDW has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $124.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.71 and its 200 day moving average is $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $6,543,212.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,352,346.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 62,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $7,072,152.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,742,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,673 shares of company stock worth $14,744,616 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

