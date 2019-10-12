Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $120.00 at SunTrust Banks

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $122.00 target price on Celanese and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.11.

Celanese stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.87. The stock had a trading volume of 789,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,246. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.30. Celanese has a 1-year low of $82.91 and a 1-year high of $127.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

