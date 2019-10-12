Central European Media Enterprises (CETV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 53.04%.

CETV stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Central European Media Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

