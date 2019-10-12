Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the August 30th total of 109,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. 20,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,933. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $276.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 181,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 31,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. 47.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

