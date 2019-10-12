Cerebellum GP LLC Boosts Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. KB Home accounts for approximately 0.2% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 666.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,382 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $13,697,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 804.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 431,512 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $8,201,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 132.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 237,966 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 94,900 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,042,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 3,291 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $88,396.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,880. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBH. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

NYSE KBH opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. KB Home has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $34.67.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

