Cerebellum GP LLC Grows Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after buying an additional 4,671,592 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13,808.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,373 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 27,828.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,173,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,094 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $53,247,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stacy M. Juchno sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $100,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,327.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $1,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,374 shares of company stock worth $22,168,172. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $140.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.23 and its 200 day moving average is $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $144.32.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

