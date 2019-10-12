Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000. Allergan accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Allergan by 4.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Allergan by 37.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Allergan by 47.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allergan by 75.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 172,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74,231 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter worth $43,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN opened at $169.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.67 and its 200 day moving average is $151.69. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $192.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Allergan to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (down from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.15.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.