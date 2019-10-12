Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases 3,816 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2,218.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Entergy by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 101,073 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 79,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,663,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,358,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,830. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $118.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.97.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

