Cerebellum GP LLC Reduces Stock Position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Cerebellum GP LLC lowered its position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 534.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Acacia Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.91 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA opened at $64.74 on Friday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $36,279.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $176,225.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,078 shares of company stock worth $5,278,763 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

