ChainX (PCX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.41 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $461,435.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00020327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00207489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.01027947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00087636 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 2,006,200 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

