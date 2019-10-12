Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Chart Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.31. 409,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.18. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average of $74.58.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.35 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Carey Chen purchased 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.73 per share, for a total transaction of $203,261.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,515. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 791.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after purchasing an additional 620,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,575,000 after purchasing an additional 569,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 5,240.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,164,000 after acquiring an additional 553,435 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $23,800,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,577,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,072,000 after acquiring an additional 256,912 shares during the period.

Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

