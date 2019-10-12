Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Holdings Increased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Chemed makes up approximately 2.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.34% of Chemed worth $155,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,445,000 after buying an additional 42,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,847,000 after buying an additional 66,276 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Chemed by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 269,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chemed by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George J. Walsh III acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $412.86 per share, with a total value of $206,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,127.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.87, for a total value of $173,148.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,812 shares of company stock valued at $20,005,507. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.25.

NYSE CHE opened at $417.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $422.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.75. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $260.03 and a 1-year high of $441.79.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

