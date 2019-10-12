Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $537.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce $537.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.01 million and the lowest is $531.43 million. Childrens Place reported sales of $522.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Childrens Place.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Childrens Place from $128.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on Childrens Place and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of PLCE stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. Childrens Place has a one year low of $69.94 and a one year high of $160.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares during the period.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Childrens Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.