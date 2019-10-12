China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.65

China Green Agriculture, Inc (NYSE:CGA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $4.55. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 2,760 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Green Agriculture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

