Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $796.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $714.00 to $796.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,000.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $900.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $727.55.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $830.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $823.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $752.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $383.20 and a 52-week high of $857.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $23,815,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $56,385,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,531 shares of company stock worth $91,910,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. FMR LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $812,301,000 after acquiring an additional 537,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71,232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,037,000 after acquiring an additional 470,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,312,954,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $679,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

