CIBC Cuts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$327.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$345.00 to C$327.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CP. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$319.00 to C$330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$378.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$346.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$334.56.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$285.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$303.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$302.39. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$228.35 and a twelve month high of C$323.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported C$4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.19 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 3,200 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$311.21, for a total transaction of C$995,883.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 230 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$315.03, for a total transaction of C$72,456.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$249,188.73. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,330 shares of company stock worth $1,349,164.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

