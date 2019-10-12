Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Pacer Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,394 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $41,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after buying an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,686 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $422,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $125,277,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $10,371,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.04.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,983,844. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

