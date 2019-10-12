Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,267 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Solutions were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,332,000.

Shares of MICR stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Micron Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

