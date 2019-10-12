Citadel Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Stake in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 253.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,155 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Gulf Resources worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gulf Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the period. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GURE opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gulf Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Ming Yang purchased 661,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $476,386.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,173,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,170.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Naihui Miao sold 166,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $119,685.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

