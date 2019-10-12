Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IMV by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter.

IMV stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. Imv Inc has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMV. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on IMV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $11.50 price target on IMV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

