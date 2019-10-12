Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of AWSM opened at $0.80 on Friday. Cool Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cool had a negative return on equity of 1,099.24% and a negative net margin of 128.30%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Cool Profile

Cool Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

