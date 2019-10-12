Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $77.50

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $77.50 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of C stock opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.31. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $73.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

