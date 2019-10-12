Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) vs. Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Financial Analysis

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Umpqua shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Umpqua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 11.68% 5.77% 0.65% Umpqua 25.09% 8.71% 1.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Citizens Community Bancorp and Umpqua, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Umpqua 0 2 3 0 2.60

Citizens Community Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.56%. Umpqua has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than Umpqua.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Umpqua’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $46.27 million 2.72 $4.28 million $0.68 16.40 Umpqua $1.35 billion 2.59 $316.26 million $1.46 10.86

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. Umpqua is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umpqua has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Umpqua pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Umpqua has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Umpqua is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Umpqua beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, agricultural real estate and non-real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit facilities. In addition, it provides a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, bonds and other obligations issued by states and their political subdivisions, and mortgage-backed securities. Further, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 27 full-service branches. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; and digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2018, it operated commercial banking centers in 299 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

