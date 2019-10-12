Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Cut to $39.50

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $39.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.48. 3,754,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $38.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,943.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23,866.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 739.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 162.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

