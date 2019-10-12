Citrix Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Citrix Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the cloud computing company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $98.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average of $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.02. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $520,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,335.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $615,923.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,497,291.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,473 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,732. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

