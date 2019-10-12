Civic 1-Day Volume Tops $1.66 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Kyber Network and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Civic has a market cap of $27.13 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00204223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.84 or 0.01028811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00032164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00088831 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Livecoin, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, COSS, Poloniex, ABCC, Liqui, GOPAX, Kucoin, IDEX, Upbit, HitBTC, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

