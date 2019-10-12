Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Clairvest Group Inc (TSE:CVG) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$50.75 and last traded at C$50.10, approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.00.

The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $758.31 million and a PE ratio of 10.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.35.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.28 million during the quarter.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid market, growth equity investments, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, gaming, healthcare services, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial services, media, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

