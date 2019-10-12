CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.69% of National Presto Industries worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 975.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Presto Industries stock traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $85.54. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,520. The firm has a market cap of $580.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.14. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $133.95.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

