CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $92,417,000 after purchasing an additional 632,919 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $380,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 63.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 246,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 95,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $6,447,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. 253,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

